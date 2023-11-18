JDF rescues man in respiratory distress in Guava Ridge, St Andrew

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Air Wing and medical personnel from the Health Services Corps on Saturday morning carried out a casualty evacuation of a 42-year-old man who was in respiratory distress in the Guava Ridge area of Mavis Bank, St Andrew.

The JDF says the man was suffering from asthma complications and was in need of urgent transportation from the area to the hospital.

He was airlifted to the University Hospital of the West Indies for treatment.

A major land slippage, resulting from this week's heavy rains, has rendered the main road to the Guava Ridge area impassable.

On Friday the JDF also had to rescue 24 people from floodwaters in St Thomas.

The JDF said that the search and rescue occurred at the intersection of Amity Hall and Golden Grove in eastern St Thomas.

