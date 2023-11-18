JPS working to have most customers back on the grid today

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says it's working to have power restored to most of its customers who lost service during the heavy rains by the end of today, but notes that it may take longer to get to some areas.

It says the electricity grid was negatively impacted by landslides, trees falling on lines and dislocated poles.

The company says its teams are continuing efforts to restore supply to affected customers, most of whom are in the parishes of Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine.

However, the JPS states that it may take some time to get to some areas because of challenging terrain and limited access.

Several communities, particularly in rural St Andrew, have been affected by widespread landslides, which are restricting access and slowing down restoration efforts, the company explains.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The JPS is reminding members of the public to stay away from fallen poles and broken power lines, and to take every precaution to keep themselves and family members safe.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.