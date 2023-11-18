Person of interest detained in Salt Spring triple murder
The police say they have detained a person of interest in the November 6 triple murder in Salt Spring, St James, in which two schoolboys were among the victims.
The person of interest was reportedly apprehended at a guest house in Barrett Town, St James, on Friday.
A detailed operation, involving the police and military was reportedly carried out from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. during which the guest house was searched and the person of interest was found and detained.
The police say he is currently in custody, contributing to ongoing investigations.
A maintenance worker at the guest house was also detained, pending further investigation.
The police say the operation was executed without any incidents.
Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.