Sun | Nov 19, 2023

Person of interest detained in Salt Spring triple murder

Published:Saturday | November 18, 2023 | 9:13 PM
The person of interest was reportedly apprehended at a guest house in Barrett Town, St James, on Friday.

The police say they have detained a person of interest in the November 6 triple murder in Salt Spring, St James, in which two schoolboys were among the victims.

The person of interest was reportedly apprehended at a guest house in Barrett Town, St James, on Friday.

A detailed operation, involving the police and military was reportedly carried out from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. during which the guest house was searched and the person of interest was found and detained.

The police say he is currently in custody, contributing to ongoing investigations.

A maintenance worker at the guest house was also detained, pending further investigation.

The police say the operation was executed without any incidents.

