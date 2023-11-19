BGLC seeks public input on advertising and marketing guidelines for gambling

The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) is seeking the input of citizens on the advertising and marketing guidelines being proposed for gambling and gambling-related products in Jamaica.

A public consultation is being undertaken via electronic survey and an in-person session is scheduled for Monday at the Terra Nova All Suite Hotel in Kingston, where various stakeholder groups have been invited to participate and share their views on the proposals.

Persons have until December 1, 2023, to access the survey online at www.bglcconsultation.com.

“I would advise persons to go to the consultation summary and then click the form that takes them directly to the e-survey,” Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communication, BGLC, Wendy Robertson, told JIS News.

She noted that the entire public consultation document is available on the website and provides a lot of information, however, “the summary gives a good synopsis of what the consultation is about”.

Persons may choose to respond to any or all the questions in the survey. All responses will be considered. Names of individuals or the organisations they are responding on behalf of will be published on the BGLC's website, as part of the published responses to the consultation.

Robertson told JIS News that there has been a noticeable increase in gambling advertising, especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and as such, the Commission has to put the necessary safeguards in place.

“Part of the BGLC's mandate is to protect consumers from gambling harm and financial exploitation, particularly among the vulnerable population, and we have to ensure that guidelines are put in place or stipulated to help prevent the forms of communication that may drive gambling harm,” she said.

The Corporate Affairs and Communication Manager said the BGLC is aware that research conducted by gambling regulators in other parts of the world has shown a clear link between marketing and advertising and the risk to customers.

“The Commission also recognises that the type and level of risk will vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction so rules and controls applied need to be proportionate and relevant to the gambling market in Jamaica,” she noted.

- JIS News

