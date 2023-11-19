HELLO MI NEIGHBOUR | Forgiveness saves lives

HELLO MI neighbour! I’m gonna ask you in the next few minutes to turn off stove, television, pipe, radio, smartphones and other devices. As soon as you are through with this reading, please put away the paper and take a seat in a quiet place (if possible) with eyes closed … yes, puddung di phone. Now, engage the imagination. Don’t rush it. Now, imagine your children/grandchildren playing in the community without any fear of molestation or danger. Imagine everyone around you being on speaking terms with everyone else and there is no animosity. No one is carrying any ill feeling against anyone else. No one is threatening to hurt or kill anyone. How does that feel? Good.

Imagine accidentally stepping on a stranger’s toe and actually living to tell the tale. Yes, go wild with the imaginations!

REALITY CALLS

Imagine … imagine … imagine. Imagine sending your child to school without worrying about their safety, as that institution is now one of the safest places on earth. Imagine being under severe pressure and using a harsh word to your spouse and he/she takes it with a smile. Now, imagine a workplace where simple mistakes can be made without lifelong ostracisation. Smiling? Okay, while you would like to remain in that space of wild imaginings much longer, reality calls!

· Out here, if you accidentally step on a stranger’s toe, that maybe your last step.

· If you hurt someone’s feelings, you may never feel again.

· People take revenge against one another, because they know nothing better.

· The couple next door is living like ‘puss and dawg’ because they are just like me and you.

Out here, people are in mental anguish, imprisoned by bitterness, and unable to squeeze a smile because they do not know the POWER OF FORGIVENESS. And yes, I am unto that topic again this week. Forgive me…I am fully convinced that heartfelt forgiveness is the remedy for our social and emotional maladies. Not a guess so, it s a ‘go so’: suh it guh.

If you missed the article two weeks ago, let me repeat for your benefit. What it proposes is critical for the saving of lives and the management of conflicts in our world!

PUBLIC EDUCATIONAL CAMPAIGN

Here we go. In response to the national concern and outcry regarding the current state of crime and violence in Jamaica (spearheaded by ‘Hello Neighbour’), a group of Christians from various denominations, having received inspiration from our Eternal Father, has launched a public educational campaign called ‘Forgiveness Saves Lives’.

The long-term vision is of a Jamaica in which conflict is resolved through a commitment to compassionate understanding, mutual respect and forgiveness, in obedience and gratitude to God. It is our belief that this campaign will go a far way in helping to change our behaviour from one in which we seek reprisal, to one where forgiveness is the prime option, as a response to hurt caused by others and the prime means through which conflict can be resolved.

It is anticipated that this all-island campaign will receive the endorsement of the leadership of the country. We are seeking the full support of all businesses, organisations, religious/social groups, the various agencies, the security forces and civil society to join this campaign.

ULTIMATE SUCCESS

We recognise that our ultimate success will only be possible if all segments of our society are involved. We will be, therefore, inviting endorsements through advertisements in the mass and social media and sponsorship of the campaign messages. Let’s talk.

As a start, with ‘nuff hands’ coming on deck, commencing on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, we are asking everyone to greet one another with the words: ‘Forgiveness saves lives’. These words may also be used on WhatsApp statuses and emails, etc. It would also be nice to see us, as a people, designing and sending e-flyers with the powerful message. Wow! Let’s do it, Jamaica! Let’s do it and help to keep the dark clouds away!

If we all come on board and play our part, we will all discover that forgiveness is the best thing ‘since slice bread’.

HELP US HELP A NEIGHBOUR WITH ITEMS BELOW:

1. Stove, bed, mattress, building materials, sewing machine, table, chairs, second-hand settee, etc.

To help, please call Silton Townsend @ 876 884-3866, or deposit in acct #351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to HELLO NEIGHBOUR C/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10; Paypal/credit card; email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.