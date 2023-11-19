Man swept out to sea at Negril resort, search continuing

A Jamaican man who was vacationing with his girlfriend at a resort in West End, Negril in Westmoreland is feared dead, after he was carried away by strong currents while trying to rescue his partner about 10 a.m. Sunday.

The couple reportedly checked into the Samsara Cliff Hotel on Saturday night and was in the process of taking pictures on the cliffs at the resort on Sunday morning when the woman slipped and fell into the ocean.

Her partner reportedly jumped in to try to save her, but was swept away by the rough seas being experienced since last week.

The woman was rescued by the hotel owner's son and they were pulled from the water by members of the marine Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the police have confirmed.

Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of Westmoreland, Wayne Josephs, said a search for the missing man was continuing.

- Janet Silvera

