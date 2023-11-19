Opposition calls for Gov't to urgently address court reporters' grouses

Opposition Spokesperson on Justice Donna Scott Mottley is expressing grave concern about the looming crisis which could see the Michaelmas session of the circuit courts cut short because of a shortage of court reporters.

She is calling for the Government to take immediate action to rectify the situation, including conducting an urgent review of the salaries of court reporters.

One of the several criminal courts at the Home Circuit Court could not sit last week because no court reporter was available to record the proceedings.

The St Catherine Parish Court was affected on two days last week and is likely to be closed this week because of the unavailability of court reporters.

Scott Mottley warned that the shortage of court reporters is placing an immense burden on the judicial system.

"The government's failure to address the concerns of court reporters is not only a disservice to the dedicated professionals who ensure the smooth functioning of our courts but also a threat to the very foundation of our justice system," said Scott Mottley in a media release.

"It has been reported that many court reporters have not received their outstanding salaries and have been enduring unfavourable working conditions, leading to demoralisation and, ultimately, a shortage in this critical profession," she further noted.

Court reporters have been complaining for decades about staff shortage, low salaries, and how overburdened they are with work.

The required complement is 45 court reporters, but the number has now dwindled to 24.

Court reporters produce the transcripts of proceedings in the nation's courts.

