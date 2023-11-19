Religious organisations should focus on meeting practical needs of people – pastor

PASTOR OF the Philadelphia Life Centre in Ocho Rios, Wesley Boynes, is emphasising the need for religious organisations to focus more on addressing the practical needs of people, especially as it relates to health.

Speaking to The Sunday Gleaner during a three-day health mission staged by the church’s charity arm, the Northgate Youth and Family Development Foundation (NYFDF), which ran from October 19-21, Boynes pointed out that it is for this reason why the health mission is taking place.

Thirty-four medical professionals from New Rochelle, New York-based Generations Church paid their way to Jamaica to give of themselves by offering free medical care in nearly 20 different categories, including eye examination, mammograms, Pap smear, prostate cancer screening, HIV, nutrition, health education, ENT, blood sugar and blood pressure tests.

“I would like to encourage all religious organisations to have a strong focus on meeting the practical needs of people, for a lot of people have been left behind; their children have been left behind because the parents cannot afford the medical care that they need,” Boynes said.

“Talented young people, adults who can contribute more to our country, they’re falling behind and they’re not as productive because of medical concerns, and I recognise that our health system is under stress.”

He continued: “We have healthcare providers who are very willing. They have their own business running, but they have the heart to close their business and pay their own way (to Jamaica). We have 34 of them coming from New York City, doctors and nurses and other medical people to come here and serve the people of Ocho Rios. As a foundation, we believe this is something that we are committed to doing. We understand how people behave differently when they don’t have the stress of having to find money to deal with medical issues.”

Boynes commended the Ministry of Health and Wellness for partnering with the NYFDF to make the event a possibility.

Bishop Rayford Mott, lead pastor of Generations Church, said the aim is to address holistically the needs of the people.

“It’s like if you’re hungry, I can have the greatest message, but until I address that hunger you’re not going to be able to listen. What we’re doing is filling an important gap in the care of one’s self, but at the heart of what we do is to make sure that Jesus is glorified,” Mott said.

Doctor Joy Howell, also of Generations Church, supported Mott’s views, saying,

“If you look at what Jesus did, he did not just address the soul. We acknowledge the spiritual needs of persons, but sometimes people’s natural needs are front of mind and they cannot think about their spiritual well-being while they are suffering from a health perspective.”

The Generations Church’s medical mission which was launched in 2015, is on its fifth mission to Jamaica, having also visited other Caribbean countries over the period.

Dozens of persons from Ocho Rios and surrounding communities, and from even as far away as Trelawny, turned out over the first two days to access the free medical care.

DSP Kevon Francis of the Ocho Rios police said his team accepted an invitation from the NYFDF to access free medical care at the fair, and members who are able to take up the offer had do so. He hailed the impact the event would have on the well-being of people in the community.