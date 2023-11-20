Hanover spared once again

Western Bureau

Residents of Hanover are counting their blessings as tropical cyclone number 22 had little or no effect on that parish.

There was a light drizzle experienced across the parish between last Thursday and the morning hours of Friday, with the following evening being overcast and cloudy. The sun was up in all its glory Saturday morning across the parish.

Both David Gardner, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Hanover Municipal Corporation, and Annissa Spence, assistant disaster preparedness coordinator for the parish, stated that they had no reports of any incident of flooding or land slippage, or anything of consequence occurring in the parish over the two days as a result of the weather that had been severely impacting other sections of the island.

“We have no reports of any flooding or land slippages, but our 55 shelter managers are on standby to open the shelters if the case may arise,” Gardner told The Gleaner.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, Spence mentioned that she was in constant dialogue with the shelter managers, and while there has been no report of any damage in any specific area of the parish, they (the shelter managers) have been placed on guard for intake in the facilities, in case any incident might occur during the course of the period that the island is under a flash flood or storm watch.

Farmers across the parish have expressed delight at the light drizzle that the parish has been experiencing, however, arguing that it will work wonders for their crops.

“I am glad for the rain, as long as this thing does not develop into a storm and carry any breeze to damage the crops, or our houses, I have no complain,” one farmer told The Gleaner.