Hideaway, an adults-only oasis

It’s as its name suggests, but the newly opened Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters in Trelawny, offers much more. It is an oasis for lovers, a fusion of romance and royalty in the Jamaican sun.

Formally Royalton White Sands, Hideaway, now part of the Autograph Collection, underwent a multi-million US dollar renovation this year, bolstering its contemporary elegance, charm, and world-renowned service. It’s no longer a family getaway, but an adults-only escape to yearn for, starting from the beautifully designed main lobby. With chandeliers and lighting of the highest artistry, the new Hideaway evokes aesthetics and ambiance rivalled by no other in the west. Hanging feather fixtures, puffy-fabric-looking ones, and beautifully crafted furniture welcome guests to the main lobby, where butlers await their arrival.

After check-in, guests feast their eyes on a breath-taking balance of light and waterworks with Hideaway’s glowing main entrance boasting illuminated pools leading to the beautifully local and international restaurants inviting their eyes and pallets to luxury. There are 352 rooms on the property, pristine pools, a private islet, and endless entertainment. If variety is the spice of life, the new Hideaway offers the best of all spices.

Tasteful and modern accents

Guests have access to elegant rooms and suites with terraces, or balconies with spectacular views, thoughtfully designed with tasteful and modern accents. A standout is the Diamond Club Chairman Beach Walkout Suite, a unique offering within the adults-only section with direct beach access. Everything is all new: from modern contemporary upscaling to the furniture, the television sets, and the emergency response systems. Hideaway Guests have access to three exclusive restaurants on the Hideaway property, but have dining privileges at a total of 12 restaurants between the neighbouring Royalton Blue Waters resort. Culinary offerings encompass Jamaican, Italian, Japanese, Indian, Tex-Mex, and Caribbean flavours.

It’s the best of both worlds with 24-hour room service and butler service for select packages. And if one happens to be a member of the exclusive Diamonte Club, the experience is sweetened. “We have done the research and this change was necessary when we looked at our business model and our competitors. This was the right move, especially in light of an uptick in reservations beyond our imagination and the phenomenon of an adults-only resort,” explained Kerry-Ann Quallo-Casserly, regional commercial director at Blue Diamond Resorts.

‘The best of both worlds’

“Hideaway is a strong brand across our various regions that promises relaxation reconnection and total togetherness,” she added, explaining that guests are welcome to various packages, including those for weddings. “It is the best of both worlds, and guests are getting more value for money. You may have the wedding party at Hideway, and you may have their kids and family staying at Royalton Blue Waters, which is on the same complex and this access becomes even easier.

“We strive to offer tailored experiences that cater to our guests, unique preferences. We are thrilled to introduce a new togetherness option for adults in the renowned destination of Montego Bay,” stated Jordi Pelfort, president of Blue Diamond Resorts.

“This new addition to our portfolio not only reinforces our position as leaders in the all-inclusive segment but also underscores our commitment to surpassing expectations in response to the growing demand for elevated and personalised all-inclusive experiences.”

Guests Petergay Robinson was among the first to experience the upgraded resort prior to its opening last Wednesday. She was enthralled especially with the modern lighting fixtures, the swim-out pool and the freshness of the rooms.

“Hideaway gets my five-star fully. Everything about the new property was on point for me. The silent headphone parties were a favourite for me. It gave a real nice and intimate vibe,” added Robinson.

