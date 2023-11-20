Man fatally shot, girlfriend hospitalised in alleged Clarendon love triangle

A 31-year-old man was shot dead and his girlfriend shot and injured in an alleged love triangle in Sandy Bay, Clarendon on Sunday.

The suspect, who police have identified as an ex-boyfriend of the woman, was subsequently held and taken into custody, the police report.

The deceased man has been identified as Hannon George Jackson, a transport inspector of New Green, Manchester.

It is reported that about 8:10 p.m., the deceased parked his grey Toyota Probox motor car at the intersection of the Sandy Bay main road and Rose Hall Road to purchase food.

A blue Toyota Mark X and a white Toyota Axio motor car drove up and stopped behind Jackson's vehicle.

A man exited from the Axio with a handgun and fired several shots, hitting Jackson and his girlfriend.

Jackson reportedly received gunshot wounds to his upper body and succumbed to the injuries.

The woman also reportedly received gunshot wounds to her upper body and was taken to hospital where she was admitted in serious condition.

Reports are that the suspect in the shooting was subsequently held after he was found lurking around the hospital where the woman was being treated.

Sleuths theorise that Jackson and the woman were trailed to the area and subsequently attacked by the suspect and his cronies.

Investigations are ongoing.

