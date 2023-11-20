‘Miss Una will be sadly missed’

Customers, family and friends in Spanish Town, St Catherine are mourning for veteran newspaper vendor Una May Morgan who died recently after a brief illness.

“Miss Una dead now and is the daughter that take over the business, but we miss her badly,” said driver Delbert Duhaney.

The Gleaner understands that Morgan fell ill just the day before she died.

Morgan, 76, was born at Hanover Street in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

She sold newspapers in the vicinity of the entrance to the Spanish Town bus park, Burke Road, and near the Tastee restaurant for more than 40 years until her death on October 24.

Many of the individuals who knew her and had become to accustomed to her presence described her as approachable, businesslike, and courteous in her daily interactions.

“When Miss Una sit down to reason, she teaches so much. She has an infectious laugh. Such a decent woman. She will be sadly missed,” said Marion Talbert, a business operator, while extending condolences to her family.

Morgan’s daughter, Jacqueline Clarke-McLean said her mother was a tower of strength and a true matriarch of the family who loved everyone.

“She was sick and have circulation problem. She became ill and was taken to the Medical Associates Hospital the Sunday and she died the following day,” Clarke-McLean said.

At her stall last week, there was a sombre tone as those present acknowledged ‘Ms Una’ was missed.

“She was like a mother for all. From the taximan and bus operators to loadermen, [all] were given the chance [to join] in her daily partner, which help many of us to achieve financial independence,” said bus operator David Townsend.

Morgan is to buried on November 27.