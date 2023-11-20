Moneague College offers students over $16m in scholarships

Moneague College in St Ann has offered scholarships valued at more than $16 million to 150 students at the institution as it continues to assist students who are doing well academically, but in need of financial assistance.

A grade point average of 3.3 and above is required, along with evidence that a student is in need, for the scholarship to be awarded.

Howard Isaacs, principal at the college, expressed gratitude to the private sector companies which assisted the scholarship programme by donating more than $2 million, separate from the $16.5 million that the institution provided.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the college last Thursday, vice-principal for students and academic affairs, Jacqueline Thames, noted that, “Every year we try to assist every student who applies; once you apply we’re going to give you something.

“We’re also funding scholarships to our sports students,” she added. “For these, students must demonstrate some amount of skill and prowess in the field for which they were recruited, basketball, netball, volleyball, athletics, football and some others.”

Eight million dollars has been provided for sports scholarships, and $649,000 to assist children of workers at the college, are among other benefits being offered by Moneague College.

“So, the college really and truly is making an effort to meet the needs of the students,” Thames said.

The Moneague College is a multidisciplinary institution that offers programmes at the occupational associate degree, associate degree, and bachelor’s degree levels from four faculties, the school of natural science, science and technology, social sciences, and education. The institution operates from three campuses, the main campus at Moneague, and at Galina in St Mary, and Linstead, St Catherine.

