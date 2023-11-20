Shaw encourages Anchovy High students to become go-givers

Western Bureau:

Stephen Shaw, the National Works Agency’s chief of communication and customer service, has urged students at Anchovy High School in St James to strive to become go-givers as they prepare to assist people without the spotlight and fanfare of society.

A go-giver is someone who is focused on offering values to others, according to the five rules of stratospheric success, which relate to value, remuneration, influence, authenticity, and receptivity; this is because smart and capable people who focus on themselves may achieve some amount of success, but they are unlikely to soar into the stratosphere.

“I encourage you to stay focused, stay in school, stay on course, and go be that go-giver,” Shaw said, challenging the students who were being recognised for their outstanding academic performances.

“If you have a classmate who might be weak in doing mathematics or who cannot put a sentence together properly and you can assist, go ahead. Help, and be genuine with it,” he said.

Shaw, who was delivering the keynote address at the Anchovy High School prize-giving ceremony last Thursday, reminded the students that they are the most valuable gift that they have and can offer in service to others and their country.

“And if you go through life understanding this, you are going to ensure that you help people along the way and be sincere about it,” he continued.

“Don’t try to do things because you want to be seen or want to be a part of a crowd,” he said.

Recognising that there are individuals who want to be poured into by the appropriate people, the NWA communication manager urged the students to reach out to their peers and pour constructively into them with the purpose of making an impact on the world.

“Your teachers have been pouring into you the different methods of learning every day, and as that cycle of life goes on, you should be prepared to pour into others because, ultimately, you want to leave the space hopefully better than you saw it,” he said.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com