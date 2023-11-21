Gov't to cut JUTC bus fares

The Government is expected to announce a 30 per cent reduction in the cost of fares for commuters who travel on the state-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus.

A Gleaner source has confirmed that bus fares for adults will move from $100 to $70, fares for students in uniform from $30 to $25, and for pensioners from $40 to $30.

The reduction is to take effect in January 2024.

Come April 1, 2024, adult fares will move down to $50, students in uniform to $20, and pensioners to $25.

The fare adjustment will be in place for two years.

It comes amid a 19 percent fare increase for public passenger operators that took effect on October 15.

A further 16 per cent increase is to take effect in April 2024.

In October, Transport Minister Daryl Vaz disclosed that the Holness administration was looking at ways to ease the impact of the increase recently announced.

