Growth & Jobs | A pivotal moment for business innovation

DenArthur Analytics Ltd, a leading provider of secure, telecom-grade data warehousing solutions, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Findability Sciences, a global award-winning enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) company. This strategic alliance will bring together the expertise of both companies to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that will empower Caribbean enterprises to make data-driven decisions, achieve sustainable growth, and enhance their competitiveness in the global market.

This partnership marks a pivotal moment for business innovation in the Caribbean as it is estimated to have a significant impact on the region’s AI market, which is projected to reach a value of US$44.86 million by the end of 2023. By combining DenArthur Analytics’ proven track record in providing secure data warehousing solutions with Findability Sciences’ expertise in developing and deploying award-winning AI solutions, the partnership is poised to revolutionise the way Caribbean businesses operate.

“This partnership is a game-changer for the Caribbean,” stated Ryan Simons, founder and CEO of DenArthur Analytics Ltd. “Together, we can provide businesses with the tools they need to unlock the value of their data. We are able to equip top-level management to make comparative analyses – year-on-year, quarter-over-quarter, month-to-month – and assess business results against targets to then inform strategic decisions and pave the way for sustainable growth. That is the true power of data.”

Anand Mahurkur, founder and CEO of Findability Sciences, shared Simons’ enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with DenArthur Analytics to bring our award-winning AI solutions to the Caribbean market. Together, we are committed to helping businesses leverage the power of AI to transform their operations.” Recognised by Fortune Magazine as one of the most innovative companies in the US, Findability Sciences will be making its entrance into the Caribbean by way of this partnership.

The alliance will focus on providing AI solutions tailored to the specific needs and critical challenges of Caribbean businesses across a variety of industries, including FinTech, Telecomms, and Distribution. Useful potential applications include healthcare (disease outbreak prediction, telemedicine, and personalised patient care, which is vital for remote or underserved areas); finance (fraud detection, and customer-service automation, making more of these services accessible to our large unbanked populations), and agriculture (assist in weather forecasting, crop disease prevention and yield optimisation), which is especially crucial due to our susceptibility to hurricanes.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We believe that AI has the potential to revolutionise the Caribbean economy,” remarked Simons. “This partnership uniquely positions DenArthur to continue being an instrument of tremendous modernisation. By empowering businesses with AI-driven data insights, we can help them create jobs, improve productivity, efficiency and agility, and enhance their competitiveness on the global stage.”

DenArthur Analytics is a leading provider of secure data warehousing solutions for medium to large enterprises both locally and internationally. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including data integration, cleansing, analysis, modelling, visualisation and reporting, and predictive modelling/AI. DenArthur Analytics has a proven track record of success and maintains strong partnerships with major technology leaders, including Microsoft.

For additional information, visit DenArthur Analytics Ltd. website https://denarthur.com/.