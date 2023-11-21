Illegal gun found at bus park in Sandy Bay, Hanover

The Hanover police on Monday discovered a firearm beside a garbage heap in the Sandy Bay Bus Park.

The police report that about 12:45 a.m., lawmen were on operation when a section of the facility was searched.

During the search, a Bryco Jennings nine millimetre with one magazine containing three 9mm rounds was found near a pile of garbage.

No arrest was made with the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

