Illegal gun found at bus park in Sandy Bay, Hanover
Published:Tuesday | November 21, 2023 | 8:52 AM
The Hanover police on Monday discovered a firearm beside a garbage heap in the Sandy Bay Bus Park.
The police report that about 12:45 a.m., lawmen were on operation when a section of the facility was searched.
During the search, a Bryco Jennings nine millimetre with one magazine containing three 9mm rounds was found near a pile of garbage.
No arrest was made with the seizure.
Investigations are ongoing.
