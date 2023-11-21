Tue | Nov 21, 2023

Illegal gun found at bus park in Sandy Bay, Hanover

Published:Tuesday | November 21, 2023 | 8:52 AM
No arrest was made with the seizure.

The Hanover police on Monday discovered a firearm beside a garbage heap in the Sandy Bay Bus Park.

The police report that about 12:45 a.m., lawmen were on operation when a section of the facility was searched.

During the search, a Bryco Jennings nine millimetre with one magazine containing three 9mm rounds was found near a pile of garbage.

No arrest was made with the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.