JLP touts securing more local government seats

The ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) today touted that it will secure more local government seats as it launched its 80th annual conference.

The conference is being held under the theme “Building Jamaica Stronger”.

Conference Chairman, Desmond McKenzie, who is also Minister of Local Government, told journalists that the party will be championing its successes since taking office.

McKenzie, who is the MP for Kingston Western, expressed confidence that the party will improve its control of municipal bodies.

“We will discuss the important issues that have already shaped the party and will continue to shape the future direction of the party and the policies and the programmes as it related to the needs of the Jamaican people,” McKenzie said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The JLP holds 127 of 228 local divisions and nine of the 13 parish councils.

“Today is an important day because we are anticipating a massive turnout of labourites from right across the country to the 80th annual conference…” he told the conference, as he also outlined the events that will lead to Sunday's public session, where party leader Prime Minister Andrew Holness will deliver the keynote address.

General Secretary Dr Horace Chang said the party is going into the conference with a level of confidence as it was satisfied that it was listening to the people and hearing their needs.

“We have our leadership settled in our constituencies across the island and where they may be any challenges the party is organised and in a position to ensure that we move forward with an effective organisation…” Chang told the conference.

Chang, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said the public session culminates a number of activities that have been beneficial to the people of Jamaica.

Among them were massive investments in infrastructure which he said has transformed the country's infrastructural framework; investments in the security apparatus which has enhanced mobility; major economic framework movement inter alia, which Chang believes will be critical to giving the party victory at the local government polls.

As part of the political work, he said young members of parliament have been empowered to build on constituency structures to solidify management at the local level.

- Erica Virtue

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.