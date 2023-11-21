Leading US data-protection expert joins local team

AMERICAN DATA privacy and emerging technology expert Debbie Reynolds, who also sits on the US Department of Commerce’s Internet of Things advisory board, has joined We Manage Trust (WMT), a local data-protection firm, as its chief privacy adviser.

Reynolds, widely renowned in the technology industry and often referred to as the ‘Data Diva’, is among the top eight privacy experts globally, according to Identity Review, a global think tank that focuses on data technology. Further recognition of her work came when the European Risk Policy Institute named her one of the global top 30 cyber risk communicators.

Kashta Graham, founder, and chief executive officer of WMT, noted that Reynolds’ decision to collaborate with WMT further reflects the high-calibre approach that the company takes in preparing local businesses to streamline data-protection programmes into their operations, with the advent of the Jamaica Data Protection Act 2020. “In addition to complying with legislation, businesses and citizens in general need to be acutely aware of and maintain their vigilance about data protection practices,” Graham stressed. She was quick to add that data privacy entails both electronic and hard-copy data.

Reynolds shared her enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating: “I am thrilled to join forces with We Manage Trust to strengthen data privacy and cybersecurity efforts in Jamaica. With the ever-increasing importance of data protection in today’s world, this partnership will empower organisations in Jamaica to safeguard sensitive information and achieve compliance with confidence.”

We Manage Trust comprises a local-based team of privacy experts, cybersecurity specialists, lawyers, and information security project managers with over 15 years of combined data protection management expertise across various industries. WMT provides tailored support to small, medium, and large commercial firms.

Reynolds, an African American, also currently serves as the committee chair for cybersecurity and human centricity related to Next Generation Connected systems at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the world’s largest technical professional organisation dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity.