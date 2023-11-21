Motorist arrested following gun seizure during Marcus Garvey Drive traffic stop

The police on Monday arrested a man following the seizure of a gun during a traffic stop along Marcus Garvey Drive in St Andrew.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

The police report that about 1:15 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw the driver of a Toyota Probox motor car with six passengers driving along the roadway.

He was signalled to stop.

He complied.

All occupants of the vehicle were searched.

During the search of the driver, a firearm was found in his possession, according to the police.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

