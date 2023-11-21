Recent heavy rains caused damage of $409 million, gov't to help affected

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the recent heavy rains that impacted the country resulted in an initial damage of $409 million to road infrastructure.

The estimate was done by the National Works Agency (NWA).

The government has also approved $1.4 billion to carry out routine maintenance across the 63 constituencies.

This equates to $22 million being allocated to each constituency for the cleaning of drains, road rehabilitation, and debushing, among other things.

Holness, who was speaking in parliament this afternoon, warned that the exercise was not to disburse funds to persons without value for money being achieved.

Holness praised Jamaicans who assisted their neighbours who were significantly impacted by the weather system.

He noted that the recently built infrastructure stood up to the test of the weather event.

“Our legacy infrastructure demonstrates that they do not have the carrying capacity to manage the volume of waters that these weather events bring to Jamaica,” he said.

He said that St Andrew East Rural suffered significant landslides that blocked several roads.

The prime minister said that St Thomas was also impacted by the rains with some farmers losing their crops.

During a helicopter tour of the eastern end of the island at the weekend, Holness said it was clear that there was the need for greater river training in those areas.

He said that the Government will have to spend some $700 million to carry out river training in the parish.

Meanwhile, Holness also announced that more than $300 million will be allocated under a housing response programme.

He said that persons whose homes suffered minor damage could receive a benefit of about $50,000.

This will address damaged and leaking roofs and other repairs.

The Ministry of Housing will oversee the project, Holness said.

- Edmond Campbell

