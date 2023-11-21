Schoolboys killed in fiery Westmoreland crash
Two fourth-form male students of Petersfield High School in Westmoreland died in a fiery crash this morning.
They have been identified by a school official as Zakeil McIntyre and Adjournie Robinson
“Yes, I can confirm their deaths because I am just leaving the scene where two of our fourth-form students died,” Junior Clarke, acting vice principal and dean of discipline at the school, told The Gleaner.
He said both students were on their way to school on a motorbike when they collided with a motor car that was travelling in the opposite direction.
The collision caused both the car and the bike to catch fire, killing the teen boys.
- Albert Ferguson
