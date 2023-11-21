Senior citizen charged with sex crime granted $250,000 bail

A 67-year-old man charged for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl was today granted $250,000 bail with surety in the St Catherine Parish Court.

The accused, who is a farmer, is charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 years.

The bail application was made by attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend.

He told parish court judge Annette Austin that his client was at an advanced age and was not a flight risk.

Bail was granted on condition that he report to the Bog Walk police on Sundays and Mondays and that he stay away from the community where the alleged incident occurred.

He was also told not to interfere with the complainant.

He was ordered to reappear in court on February 16, 2024.

It is being alleged that he had sex with the complainant in early November

A report was made to the police's Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

An investigation resulted in the child being medically examined and he was arrested and subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

