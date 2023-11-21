Williams, Vaz call for increased road safety amid death of Westmoreland schoolboys in fiery crash

Minister of Education Fayval Williams and Transport Minister Daryl Vaz have expressed deep sadness at today's fiery crash in Westmoreland that claimed the lives of two schoolboys.

The police report that 16-year-old Ajani Robinson and 14-year-old Zackeal McIntire were travelling on a motorcycle along the Petersfield main road heading for school when they were manoeuvring a corner and lost control.

They collided with a motor car, which caught fire.

The police were summoned, and the boys, who were students at Petersfield High School, were rushed to the hospital, where they died undergoing treatment.

Williams says a trauma team was sent to the school to offer support to affected students and staff.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“This is a tragic loss on so many levels - a loss to their family, school, community and Jamaica as a whole. I pray that with the support of the Ministry's counselling team and that of the wider community, that the immediate and extended family will be able to find some comfort during this difficult time,” Minister Williams said.

She also underscored the importance of everyone adhering to the road code and exercising due care on the public thoroughfares.

For his part, Vaz said the loss of young lives in this road crash is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety education among youths.

“It is tragic that we are faced with this reality today – that we have lost two of our young men to collision, despite the extensive efforts to educate and create behaviour change when it comes to road safety,” said Vaz.

He said the transport ministry must intensify its efforts through the Road Safety Unit in the Island Traffic Authority to raise awareness among all road users, with a particular focus on driver education in schools.

“The situation brings into focus the practice of underaged persons operating motor vehicles and cycles on public thoroughfares. I am appealing to parents, do not give your children these vehicles to take themselves to school; and monitor their activities to ensure that they are properly educated about the dangers of operating a vehicle,” he stated.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.