Alleged St James gangster killed in St Mary

A man, believed to be one of 13 gang members behind a series of murders within the communities of Salt Spring and Flower Hill in St James, was shot and killed by the police in Mason Hall, St Mary, on Wednesday morning.

The police say Odaine 'Jungle' Barrett of Bird Hill, Meggie Top, was linked to a double murder committed outside the Salt Spring Primary School in St James just over a month ago.

Barrett, who has been on the police's radar was reportedly found in the quiet St Mary community during a "pursuit"operation by the St James and St Mary police, commanding officer in charge of St James, Senior Superintendent of Police Vernon Ellis told The Gleaner.

Ellis said a pistol was recovered during the confrontation which led to Barrett's death about 4 a.m.

“I have gone to his house in Bird Hill 36 times and didn't find him,” SSP Ellis stated, adding that with two of the 13 alleged gangsters out of the way, he would continue to pursue the remaining 11 men.

One of the alleged gang members is in police custody in connection with the killing of two students who were shot in a taxi.

“The 13 gangsters are from Bird Hill, Scott Yard, Halls Lane and Flower Hill and we are not going to stop until we find them,” Ellis promised.

Ellis said the police believe a few have also fled to St Elizabeth, and he is hoping that law-abiding citizens in these areas will give them up.

His comments come hours after the state of emergency, which went into effect on November 8, ended in the parish. There has been no major crime in the parish since the measure was imposed.

- Janet Silvera

