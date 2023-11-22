Bail extended for St Catherine businessman on multiple charges

A licensed firearm holder who was held with more ammunition than he is legally allowed got an extension of his bail until January 16, 2024 when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday.

The St Catherine businessman, Raul Harris, is charged with stockpiling ammunition, negligent storage of ammunition, driving a vehicle without headlights and uttering forged documents.

Attorney Andrew Graham, who represented the accused, told Parish Court Judge Annette Austin that he needed to get more instructions to proceed.

The matter was then postponed to allow for completion of the Crown's file.

It is alleged that the police stopped a vehicle driven by Harris, which had lighting defects.

Harris allegedly presented a driver's licence which turned out to be fake.

Further checks revealed that he was a licensed firearm holder.

The police then proceeded to his home where checks were made and 276 rounds of 12-guage cartridges were found. This was 26 more than he can legally have in his possession.

Harris was subsequently arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

