Clash over flood response: Residents blame neglected drain

LAST WEEK’S torrential rains wreaked havoc in sections of Portmore, leaving residents in areas like Waterford, Garveymeade, and Greater Portmore grappling with unprecedented flooding, reminiscent of the aftermath of Hurricane Gilbert in 1988.

Karen Jackson, a long-time Waterford resident, expressed shock and disgust. “In over 20 years, I’ve never seen flooding like this. If the main drain was cleaned, we wouldn’t flood out like this. The tropical depression was in the media for a week, and there was enough time to clean the drain.”

Michael Martin who resides along Adair Drive and Falmouth East, described the floodwaters as devastating, reaching knee high. He attributed the blockage to debris thrown into the drain, emphasising the need for regular cleaning to prevent future disasters.

The incident ignited a heated debate between Waterford Councillor Fenley Douglas and Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Miller. Douglas accused the government, including Miller and the National Works Agency (NWA), of neglecting the main drain which is critical for funnelling stormwater into the sea.

“The drain’s neglect contributed to 90 per cent of the flooding residents experienced. We need preventative maintenance; we are too reactive as a government,” Douglas said.

He continued, “For two years now nothing has been done to the drain given its importance. Once it is clogged, the entire Waterford, sections of Passage Fort and Gregory Park will be flooded out, and that’s what happened why several residents were affected.”

He emphasised that residents also have a part to play by disposing their bulky waste in a responsible way, using the avenues provided by the National Solid Waste Management Authority.

In response, Miller acknowledged the devastation caused by the flooding, but disagreed with Douglas about the reason for it. He attributed the clogging of the drain to residents disposing off their solid waste improperly.

“I wrote to the ministry and the NWA in June, and funding for cleaning the drain must come through the procurement process.” He added that the drains were cleaned last October.

Miller pointed out that each councillor received $2.4 million each year for drain cleaning, and Douglas was not exempted from blame because he did not clean any of the community drains.

Dismissing claims that the flooding was caused solely by the neglected drain, Miller argued, “The reality is, I do not believe that non-maintenance caused the flooding in Waterford. It’s rising water levels preventing proper drainage.”

Miller urged residents to dispose of their solid waste responsibly. He said the cost of cleaning the drain the last time was $15 million.

As the clash between officials continues, residents are left to grapple with the aftermath of the floods, which highlight the pressing need for a comprehensive solution to prevent future disasters.