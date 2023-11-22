Curfew imposed in St Catherine communities

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Gregory Park and Old Braeton in Portmore as well as in Old Harbour Bay in St Catherine.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 and will run until 6 p.m. Friday, November 24.

The boundaries of the curfew for Gregory Park are:

NORTH: Along Dyke Road, about 1,759 metres from the round-a-bout, to the intersection of Portmore Villa Boulevard and Dyke Road.

SOUTH: Along the train line from the intersection of Dyke Road to the intersection of Municipal Boulevard.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

EAST: Along Dyke Road, about 695 metres from the intersection of Portmore Villa Boulevard, to the train line.

WEST: Along the Municipal Boulevard, about 1,322 metres from the intersection of the train line, to the round-a-bout.

The boundaries of the curfew for Old Braeton are:

NORTH: Along Old Braeton Road running westerly from the intersection of Digicel Lane to the entrance of 7 East (Hibiscus Drive).

SOUTH: Along the gully that runs parallel to East Mid Street, from 7 East (Hibiscus Drive) to the intersection with the eastern boundary in the vicinity of Braeton Meadows.

EAST: Along an imaginary line from the gully in the vicinity of Braeton Meadows, running northerly to Old Braeton Road.

WEST: Along 7 East (Hibiscus Drive), from the intersection with Old Braeton Road southerly, to the gully that runs parallel to East Mid Street.

The boundaries of the curfew for Old Harbour Bay are:

NORTH: Imaginary Line running from Buddho District, in the vicinity of the bridge along Bay Bottom Road, to East Bay Road, which is approximately 718 meters, to the vicinity of two storey shop/bar.

SOUTH: Imaginary line connecting to the eastern boundary running approximately 648 metres along the coastline to the left of the mangrove.

EAST: Imaginary Line connecting from the northern boundary in the vicinity of the two storey shop/bar to the coastline.

WEST: Imaginary line connecting the southern boundary in the mangrove and running approximately 294 metres to the north connecting to the northern boundary in Buddho District, in the vicinity of the bridge.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.