Four men accused of stealing a motor car granted bail

Four men charged with the larceny of a motor car were each granted bail in the sum of $250,000 when they appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday.

They are Romaine Crossdale, Stefan Fullwood, Dwayne Moodie and Andre Carter, all of St Ann addresses.

When the matter came up before Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle they were granted bail on condition that they stay away from the complainant, surrender travel documents and reappear in court on February 8, 2024.

It is alleged that on October 6, the complainant parked a 2017 Toyota Probox motor car at a shopping centre in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

He went for lunch and upon his return the vehicle was missing.

A report was made to the Old Harbour police and an investigation launched.

The vehicle was subsequently discovered at a quarry in Golden Grove district in St Ann.

The investigation resulted in the arrest and subsequent charge of all four men.

- Rasbert Turner

