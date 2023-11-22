Grace Foods launches ‘Graceful Wish’ initiative

GRACE FOODS has launched its inaugural ‘Graceful Wish’ initiative and is inviting members of the public to nominate a project or institution that may need support and can benefit from the programme.

“We are excited about this new initiative, especially as we approach the festive season. We know the needs are vast across Jamaica, and we want to help and play our part by continuing to show Jamaicans that we care,” said Karen Mussington, shopper experience manager, sponsorships and events, Grace Foods. She added, “A core part of our mission at Grace Foods, and the wider GraceKennedy Group, is to help build communities, and positively impact and change lives.”

Mussington shared that the Graceful Wish initiative is an extension of the brand’s ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) outreach programme, which is executed all year round. However, the company wanted to spread good cheer during the Yuletide season by granting wishes to institutions and helping them to welcome the new year filled with hope and joy.

The initiative is targeted specifically to support projects and institutions that fall under these categories: early childhood education, community development, and youth development through sports.

Call for nominations for Graceful Wish is now open and persons wishing to submit a project for consideration may visit gracefulwish.com to complete the nomination form.

“Every year, Grace Foods invests millions of dollars into its CSR initiatives, which benefit numerous educational institutions, community organisations and sporting programmes. The group’s investment into the annual Inter-Secondary Schools Association Boys and Girls’ Championship is over $100 million alone, annually,” Mussington shared.

With a mantra of ‘Creating memorable moments by connecting families for life through food’, food also plays an important role in the programmes executed by the Caribbean’s leading food manufacturer and distributor. Grace Foods, through Grace Kitchens, currently provides nutritional programmes to numerous schools across the island.

Mussington said that the Grace Foods team is looking forward to receiving hundreds of nominations for projects, from every nook and cranny of Jamaica. The nominations received will be reviewed by an internal committee, after which the shortlisted projects will be shared on Grace Foods Instagram social media (@gracefoods) for the public to vote. Nominations close on Wednesday November 29.

“It is our hope that together we can make a positive change in the lives of others, with the main aim being to make dreams come true, while nurturing communities for a brighter future,”,Mussington said.