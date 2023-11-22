Integrity Commission submits four investigation reports to Parliament

The country's single anti-corruption body has sent four investigation reports to Parliament for tabling.

At the same time, the Integrity Commission has also submitted to Parliament indicative rulings from the Director of Corruption Prosecutions, Keisha Prince-Kameka for tabling.

In a news release, the commission said the investigation reports and indicative rulings were sent to Parliament today.

The agency said the documents were formally received and signed for at the Parliament at 1:50 p.m.

The Integrity Commission says it anticipates that its investigation reports, which were submitted pursuant to and in conformance with Section 54 of the Integrity Commission Act, together with the associated indicative rulings, will be tabled in both Houses of Parliament as soon as possible.

Hard copies of the investigation reports were submitted in separate envelopes, under cover of identical letters, addressed to the Speaker of the House Juliet Holness, President of the Senate Tom Tavares-Finson and Clerk to the Houses of Parliament Valrie Curtis.

The indicative rulings were also similarly addressed and submitted in separate envelopes.

A USB flash drive, with PDF electronic copies of all documentation submitted, was also conveyed.\

