Pastor Jordan uplifting fellow citizens through voluntary service

THE REV Patrick Anthony Jordan’s entry into the venerable role of justice of the peace (JP) was born out of the need to be of greater service to those around him.

The pastor of The Door Christian Fellowship Church on Slipe Road, Kingston, said that, initially, his focus was on making it easier for church members to have their documents authenticated.

“I was concerned about my congregants’ requirement for the services of a JP such as endorsing passport forms, photos, and so on. Although there were JPs around, getting access to one was sometimes difficult. Hence, I decided to apply to become a JP,” he noted.

However, as he evolved in the role and seeing the various needs, he took on other tasks such as mediation.

The Ministry of Justice is promoting the use of mediation and other alternative dispute resolution methods as a means of settling disagreements peacefully and reducing the backlog of cases in the court system.

Ongoing training is being held for JPs in mediation techniques.

“Generally, disputants are referred to mediation before going to trial in the courts, and we are able to resolve 95 per cent of the disputes. We try not to impose our views on [the parties] but rather to provide the medium for them to arrive at their own solutions,” Pastor Jordan said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he completed an advanced course in mediation, which has certified him to be a trainer of trainers in brokering resolutions to conflicts.

“The institution is based in Italy, but I did the course online. It has certainly equipped me to be a more effective mediator. I received an accreditation certificate,” he noted.

Pastor Jordan also checks on the welfare of inmates in correctional institutions through the visitation lockup/prison committees established for JPs.

Under the initiative, JPs regularly visit the prisons/lockups to ensure that the rights of persons in custody are being upheld and their dignity respected.

Pastor Jordan said that he was asked to lead the St Andrew committee by former custos of the parish Marigold Harding.

He said he finds the engagement with those behind bars impactful.

“I am very concerned about [persons] behind bars, and being a JP gives me the opportunity to minister to them right where they are. I believe in rehabilitation,” he shared.

“It’s very touching to see them respond to the word of God with shouts of alleluia and with tears of joy,” he added, noting that he tries to “get them to come to terms with what they did and to become better citizens”.

There are times when he comes across some of these inmates after their release and they remind him of how much those visits meant to them.

“On occasion, they would thank me for the messages and time spent with them,” Pastor Jordan said. “It can be quite moving, but I give God the glory,” he noted.

He also works with the police to improve relations with citizens in vulnerable communities as part of crime-fighting measures.

“I have organised a number of community walk-throughs with the police. There are a number of community engagements – playing dominoes and corner gospel concerts, with the police choir doing a few songs. The people get a chance to see another side of the police,” he pointed out.

The committed husband and father ensures that his family is not neglected while serving his community in the demanding roles of pastor, JP, and mediator.

“My strategy is based on prioritisation and time management. The formula is God first, wife second, children third, church fourth, and then the community. I use a diary to guide my daily activities,” he shared.

He believes in being a true servant, including reaching out to those living next to him.

“I have a garden with breadfruit and ackee and Julie mangoes, and I share them with those on either side of me,” he noted. “When I cut my lawn, I cut theirs as well sometimes,” he added.

Pastor Jordan said his work is driven by the Lord.

“I am not in this for the money. What I do, I do it as unto the Lord. If you do it for the money, you won’t do as much because there will always be a desire for more money,” he reasoned.

Pastor Jordan was conferred with the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service in the fields of religion, volunteerism, and community development at the National Honours and Awards Ceremony on National Heroes Day, October 16.