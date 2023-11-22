Pilot for rural transportation for students to be rolled out early next year - Vaz

The Government will be rolling out a pilot programme for the rural transportation system for students early next year.

Responding to a question at today's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew, Minister of Transport, Daryl Vaz, said the pilot for the programme should commence during the first quarter of next year.

“I have a meeting today which is for the presentation of the outline of the rural transportation system specific for schoolchildren. Once that is made, I will then get the Ministry of Education [and Youth] involved and I will be in a position to announce when the pilot project will start, because we have to do a pilot to make sure that it works seamlessly,” Vaz said.

“My intention is no later than the first quarter of next year, which is January to March, we should be in a position to roll out a pilot, and more details will become available but it is a top priority. It has to be done right and it has to be done in collaboration with the existing bus, taxi operators, private sector and, of course, the government agencies and ministries,” he added.

Vaz said the parishes for the rollout have not yet been finalised, adding that data will be used to guide the decision.

Meanwhile, the transport minister expressed sympathies to the families, friends and the school community of Zackeal McIntyre and Ajani Robinson, following their deaths in a motorbike accident early Tuesday morning and other recent road deaths.

The students attended Petersfield High School in Westmoreland.

“My sincere condolences on behalf of the Government in relation to the deaths of two schoolchildren yesterday, plus what transpired last week with the five. So, the truth is that it is not only about the schoolchildren,” he said.

He reiterated that safety on the roads is a top priority for the Government.

For his part, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, urged Jamaicans to be safe on the roads, noting that the Government has spent a lot of time and resources to improve road safety.

- JIS News

