Sentencing postponed for woman 10 years after murder

The sentencing for 35-year-old Dianna Pinnock, for the 2013 murder of 63-year-old former postmistress, Nathlee Hamilton, in Beecher Town, St Ann, has been pushed back to December 4.

Pinnock, who pleaded guilty to the charges of murder and child stealing, after Hamilton’s grandchild was taken during the incident, was scheduled to be sentenced on November 16.

This was however pushed back as the state wanted to gather more information about Pinnock pertaining to another case of baby stealing in St Mary for which she was sentenced.

Pinnock of Epworth, St Ann, had admitted to child stealing, after Hamilton’s six-week-old grandchild was snatched from her before she was stabbed several times and left for dead at her home on the night of November 11, just over 10 years ago.

The baby was later found alive in a bag in Bonham Spring, near Exchange in St Ann.

After the murder and abduction in Beecher Town, the police had revealed that Pinnock was charged earlier that year for a similar case of abduction, involving a one-week-old baby in St Mary. That baby was found two days later in Ocho Rios.

