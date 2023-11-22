UTech graduate overcomes physical disability to earn degree

Sashagaye Thompson, University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica graduate who earned a bachelor of education in technical, vocational education and training, specialising in business and computer studies, got a standing ovation and a rousing applause from the audience as she proudly navigated her wheelchair across the stage on Saturday, November 18, to receive her award at the university’s graduation ceremony held at the Alfred Sangster Auditorium, Papine campus.

Describing herself as a determined leader, Thompson was defiant in overcoming the challenges of physical disability and reliance on a wheelchair after she met in an accident. The resilient graduate explains that this unexpected turn of events significantly impacted her daily life and presented her with unique obstacles to overcome.

Throughout her academic journey, she shared that she faced discrimination, encountered numerous accessibility challenges, and struggled with financial constraints. She noted, “These challenges sometimes led to moments when I felt like giving up or losing sight of my academic ambitions.” However, she emphasised that her unwavering determination and the support of her mother helped her to overcome these difficulties “to pursue a brighter future for both myself and my family”.

Noting that her TVET specialisation degree “is an extremely marketable degree”, Sashagaye believes the knowledge gained from her course of study will equip her in her future role as an educator, to shape the minds of the next generation of leaders by incorporating information technology and artificial intelligence into her teaching methods.

She further asserts that deciding to pursue her education at UTech, Jamaica opened a world of possibilities and has enabled her to embark on a journey filled with diverse experiences and meaningful connections. Reiterating that UTech also served as a catalyst for her personal and academic growth, she affirms that “my time at the university was consistently marked by opportunities to explore new horizons and enhance my academic understanding”.

In hopes of motivating students who may face adversity, Thompson emphasised the importance of perseverance and self-confidence. She expressed, “The path may be challenging, and there will be moments when self-doubt creeps in, but it’s crucial to maintain your self-belief, and understand that you have the capability to achieve whatever you set your mind to.”

Thompson’s success is a testament to her strength and resilience. The next step for the determined scholar, who is currently employed at the Students’ Loan Bureau, is advancing her education “to establish a strong and secure foundation for both myself and my family”.