Corporate Hands | Catherine’s Peak hydrates patron at UWI/CB 5K

Catherine’s Peak brand representative Maurice McPherson hands Jacqui Cooper, Trainfit Milechasers club member, a bottle of water after she completed the UWI/CB 5K run. The charity event was held on Sunday, November 19, at The University of the West Indies, Mona campus and is in aid of raising money for the UWI Scholarship Fund to help outstanding academic students who have dire financial needs. Catherine’s Peak was the official hydration partner for the event, which also featured a children’s run – Run With Passion Kids K.