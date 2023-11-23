Corporate Hands | Clarendon-based primary schools get ‘smart’ room, courtesy of Digicel Foundation

Two Clarendon-based primary schools are the latest schools to benefit from a ‘smart’ room, courtesy of the Digicel Foundation under their STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) initiative. Looking on as students of Four Paths Primary and Infant School try out the laptops in their new ‘smart’ room, which was officially opened on November 9 are (from left): Digicel Foundation Board Director Ewort Atkinson; School Principal Rose-Marie Logan; Regional Director, Ministry of Education and Youth, Barrington Richardson; Member of Parliament for South-Western Clarendon, Lothan Cousins; and Four Paths Primary and Infant Board Chair, Audrey E. Murray.