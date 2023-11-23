Corporate Hands | D&G Foundation, ‘Art of Motivation’ inspire creativity at Cockburn Gardens School

Almost 100 youth and parents benefited from the Art of Motivation franchise’s immersive ‘Draw It Out’ programme, hosted in partnership with the Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Foundation. The most recent event occurred at Cockburn Gardens Primary and Junior High School, engaging over 20 participants and their parents in an interactive painting session filled with laughter, relaxation, and heart-warming moments. As the session progressed, teachers were also gifted with therapeutic art journals. From left: Parent and PTA President Fidel Whyte; teacher Ebonie Findley; Art of Motivation Director Shawn Ashman; principal Dr Kinglocke-Findley; D&G Foundation Accountant Dennis Beckford; and Senior Secretary Gillian McGeachy.