Corporate Hands | IGL gifts cooking gas to sprinter Antonio Watson

Peter Graham (right), managing director, IGL, presents vouchers for free cooking gas for two years to Antonio Watson, 400m men’s gold medal winner at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest in August. The gift was also extended to Antonio’s mother’s household. IGL has a strong tradition of supporting youth development in various spheres, including the provision of financial boosts for individual athletic training programmes and academic scholarships to medical and nursing students of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at The University of the West Indies, and School of Nursing, respectively.