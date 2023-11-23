Corporate Hands | VM Money Transfer Services gives financial support to Uniform Group Project

VM Money Transfer Services recently made a donation to support the St Andrew North Neighbourhood Watch Council’s Uniform Group Project. The initiative is in support of uniform youth groups in primary schools within the St Andrew North Police Division. Participation in uniformed groups is aimed at instilling a set of fundamental principles, including discipline, integrity, loyalty, and service. The handover ceremony was held on November 8 at the Swallowfield Infant and Primary School. Michael Howard (second left), CEO of VM Money Transfer Services, presents the symbolic cheque to the St Andrew North Neighbourhood Watch Council’s Uniform Group Project. Representatives sharing in the occasion are (from left) Terral Christian, district commissioner of the St Andrew Cub Scouts Movement; Rennata Blake, senior manager for business support at VM Money Transfer Services; Superintendent Sherika Service, head of the St Andrew North Police Division; Opal Davis, president of the St Andrew North Neighbourhood Watch Council; and Jacqueline Bailey, principal of the Swallowfield Infant and Primary School.