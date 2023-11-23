Education Minister saddened by death of Wakefield Primary grade 3 student

Minister of Education Fayval Williams has requested additional information surrounding the death of a grade 3 student at the Wakefield Primary and Infant School in Trelawny on Wednesday.

It is reported that 8-year-old Alexia Drummond was seen unresponsive on the floor by her classroom teacher after the lunch break.

She was taken to a nearby health facility and then to hospital by school personnel.

She was later pronounced dead.

"This is a terrible tragedy that has traumatised Alexia's family, classmates, and the wider school community,” Williams said in a statement today.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

While noting that more information is needed, the education minister is urging school personnel, parents, and all who have a duty of care for children to be watchful for any early signs of health challenges.

Alexia was described as a quiet, diligent student by her classroom teacher.

Williams noted that the Ministry's team of guidance counsellors has begun offering support and counselling to the family and school team.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.