February 2024 trial for retired Worthy Park cashier accused of multimillion-dollar fraud

A retired senior cashier who was employed at Worthy Park Estates in St Catherine who is accused of defrauding the company of $56 million is to go on trial on February 26 next year.

Delcita Batchelor, 71, is charged with embezzlement.

The trial date was set today in the St Catherine Parish Court, with her bail being further extended.

The senior citizen is being represented by attorney-at-law Richard Lynch.

Attorney-at-law Deborah Martin to watch proceedings on behalf of Worthy Park.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Batchelor, who worked as a senior cashier at the estate for 50 years, went on retirement in November 2021 and the company carried out an audit on its accounts following her departure.

It is being alleged that during checks, it was revealed that sums could not be accounted for.

The police were called and an investigation was launched.

Following a probe, the former employee was charged with embezzlement.

It is not clear over what period the alleged crime may have taken place.

The senior citizen has made numerous court appearances in the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.