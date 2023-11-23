Gov’t to spend $500 million to upgrade police facilities

The Government will be investing approximately $500 million for the upgrading of police facilities in fiscal year 2024/25.

This was disclosed by Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, who indicated that the ministry will be undertaking major infrastructure renovations and repair projects during the period.

She added that the ministry continues to partner with other organisations to improve police structures islandwide.

“Recognising the critical state of the police facilities, the ministry has forged partnerships with several organisations [including] the National Housing Trust (NHT) and the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF),” Cuthbert-Flynn stated.

“Having completed the construction and renovation of five police facilities and five ongoing projects, the role of the NHT, in our collective effort to fast-track the transformation of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), clearly demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the infrastructure that is necessary for effective law enforcement.”

She was addressing the Police Civilian Oversight Authority (PCOA) Transforming Our Police Service (TOPS) Area One Awards ceremony at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Wednesday.

As part of the ceremony, outstanding police stations across Area One, comprising the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover, and Westmoreland, were awarded.

Cuthbert-Flynn outlined that the ceremony marked not only a celebration of excellence but also served as a testament to the dedication and commitment of law-enforcement officers to fostering a safer and more secure Jamaica.

While she underscored the need to highlight more positive developments regarding police officers, she pointed out that there has been a noticeable change in the JCF.

“I have to say that I have seen a difference in the police force. We speak about showing more of what is good about the police and I have been seeing more of the good things, and I think we need to do more of that,” the state minister said.

“The tireless efforts, the unwavering dedication and selfless commitment exhibited by all of you have been nothing short of extraordinary,” Cuthbert-Flynn told the officers attending.

Among the awardees were the Bluefields Police Station in Westmoreland, which copped the Top Police Station in Area One award, while the Freeport Police Station in St James walked away with the Top Prisoners in Custody (PIC) award.

During the ceremony, winners of the first ever TOPS poster competition were announced. The competition featured entries from high-school students in the division.

