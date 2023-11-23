Journalists charged to continue holding those in power accountable

Garfene Grandison, corporate communications manager at J. Wray and Nephew (JWN) Limited, has challenged journalists to continue to be guardians of democracy, holding those in power accountable and ensuring that the truth is not buried beneath the noise of misinformation and misrepresentation.

Grandison, who delivered the keynote address at Wednesday’s annual veterans’ luncheon, observed during National Journalism Week and held at the Medallion Hall Hotel in St Andrew, declared that this year’s theme, ‘Journalism’s Power: Truth Unleashed!’, resonates deeply within his company.

“At J. Wray and Nephew, we recognise the profound impact that truthful and transparent reporting has on fostering good governance and accountability,” he said. “In a world inundated with information, the role of journalists is more critical than ever. We understand the importance of this role and we commend the unwavering dedication of journalists who work tirelessly to unearth the facts that shed light on issues that demand our attention, not only as residents of Jamaica, but as corporate entities which help to fuel the economy of this globally recognised nation.”

Foreign exchange earner

Grandison went on to point out that the alcohol industry is an important contributor to Jamaica’s economy and is one of Jamaica’s main foreign exchange earners, contributing almost $20 billion in tax revenues annually. It is interconnected to industries such as tourism, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and food production, which are critical contributors to Jamaica’s gross domestic product.

“As such, we feel a great responsibility for taking and championing responsible actions. At JWN, we subscribe to international and local best practices in all areas of our operations. It should come as no surprise, therefore, that we are signatories to various codes of conduct and promotions, sponsorships and other marketing activities. We do this to play our part in safeguarding persons below the legal age of drinking and for those who are vulnerable members of the society. We have taken a firm stance on drinking and driving, supporting government measures against alcohol abuse both internally and externally,” he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“As a corporate, socially responsible company, we believe in principles of good governance and accountability. We recognise that our success is intertwined with the well-being of the communities we serve and the wider society. It is incumbent upon us as corporate citizens to contribute positively to the development of societies in which we operate, as we continue the work that we do in transforming lives for a better Jamaica.”

A commitment to transparency, truth and accountability goes well beyond financial reporting, extending as it does to impact on the environment, relationships with employees and J. Wray and Nephew’s engagement with the wider community, Grandison said.

“Through responsible business practices, we aim to create a positive and lasting impact that extends beyond our bottom line. We can see this through our various initiatives across the island, and stand ready to play our part in the pursuit of truth, good governance and accountability.”

The four veteran journalists who were honoured this year are Kirk Hall, Melville Harris, Everard Owen, and Aires Fagan.

christopher.serju@gleanerjm.com