MoBay to host Tech Beach Retreat on November 30

ALL EYES will be on Montego Bay, Jamaica, as the bustling tourism capital plays host to Tech Beach Retreat (TBR) from November 30 to December 2. Tech Beach Retreat, the premier gathering for tech enthusiasts, innovators, and industry leaders, is set to make waves once again with this upcoming event.

“TBR is more than a conference; and during this period, we will have a dynamic convergence of thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals eager to explore the latest trends and insights in the ever-evolving tech landscape. It is not just a platform for learning, it’s also a unique opportunity for networking, collaboration and investment.

Attendees will have the chance to engage with like-minded professionals, potential investors, and collaborators. We foster an environment where meaningful connections are made, paving the way for future partnerships and collaborations that could redefine future ventures,” said Kirk Hamilton, co-founder and curator of Tech Beach Retreat.

TBR Jamaica will be held at Iberostar in Montego Bay. Over the three days, participants will hear from renowned speakers and engage in fire side chats. Some of the presenters include Senator Dr Dana Dixon, minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister; Monic Lenart, principal engineer, technical director, Google; and Astronaut, Virgin Galactic, Christopher Huie, among many others.

Some of the panel discussions will look at the ‘State of Technology in a World of uncertainty’; ‘Artificial Intelligence as a Driver or Business Growth’; ‘Envisioning Digital Future of the Caribbean’; and ‘Investing in Startups for Growth’. TBR Jamaica will be powered by CIBC, Massy, FCIB and HPS.

“This year’s Tech Beach Retreat promises an immersive experience that goes beyond traditional conference formats. Attendees will have the chance to engage with the latest innovations and witness first hand the groundbreaking solutions that are shaping the future. We attract a diverse audience, providing a unique opportunity to gain a global perspective on the tech industry. They will also have the chance to learn from and connect with individuals from different cultural backgrounds, fostering a collaborative spirit that transcends borders,” said Kyle Mahoney, co-founder of Tech Beach Retreat.