NCB says accidental shooting of customers at Portmore branch unfortunate

The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) has described as unfortunate and unusual this morning's shooting incident at its branch in Portmore, St Catherine where three customers were shot accidentally by a guard.

It is reported that sometime around 10 o'clock a Beryllium security team went to the bank to load automated banking machines.

While doing so, the firearm of one of the guards reportedly accidentally discharged, hitting the three customers.

In a statement today, NCB expressed support for those impacted by the incident.

It said the bank is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for customers and staff.

"We deeply regret any concern and inconvenience this incident may have caused and would like to assure the public that we are taking this matter very seriously."

NCB said the main entrance of the branch will remain closed until the completion of the area's processing by investigators.

However, the NCB team has arranged alternative means to ensure customers can still be served throughout the course of the day.

Meanwhile, Beryllium has also said that the incident is unfortunate and that the company is working closely with the police to further investigate this matter.

