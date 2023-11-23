SOEs declared for Hanover, St James, St Catherine and Clarendon

States of public emergency (SOEs) have been declared across the entire parishes of Hanover, St James, St Catherine and Clarendon.

The SOEs took effect at midnight and will remain in place for 14 days.

A media release this morning stated that "this crucial decision, announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, underscores the Government's commitment to the safety and security of Jamaicans."

Holness also stressed the vital role of community cooperation in cauterising crime.

"The cooperation of every Jamaican is essential. We must unite to ensure our nation's safety. These measures are temporary but critical in augmenting the efforts of our security forces, which have yielded significant results. The government continues to invest in enhancing our nation's security infrastructure," he stated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Holness said the SOEs would enable the security forces to conduct targeted operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks and curbing murders.

Meanwhile, National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang urged the public to perceive these measures as a united stand against crime.

"We call on citizens nationwide to back these efforts. Together, as a nation, we can triumph over these criminal elements," he stated.

A previous SOE which was declared for St James expired last night.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.