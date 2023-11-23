Three accidentally shot by guard at NCB in Portmore

Three people were shot at the National Commercial Bank in Portmore, St Catherine this morning when the gun of a Beryllium security guard accidentally discharged.

They were shot in their legs and were subsequently rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital.

It is reported that sometime around 10 o'clock a Beryllium security team went to the bank to load automated banking machines.

While doing so, the firearm of one of the guards reportedly accidentally discharged, hitting the three customers.

Activities at the bank are still continuing with customers being redirected to a different entrance.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.