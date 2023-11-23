Youth in Arts at the Artwalk Festival

The ‘Youth in Arts’ Artwalk Festival celebrates the creativity and talent of young people in Jamaica. The festival is organised by Kingston Creative, a non-profit organisation that aims to use arts and culture to transform downtown Kingston. It is supported by partners Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Main Events, F&B Downtown and Catherine’s Peak.

The event features a variety of diverse activities, including music, literature, visual arts, and provides a platform for young artists to showcase their work and connect with other artists and industry professionals.

The day starts off at 10 a.m. with a free arts-themed children’s scavenger hunt and is followed by book readings from children’s authors Richard Nattoo and Kamille Jackson, a fashion show by Michelle Gordon’s Island Child Style, live performances by roots rock reggae singer Yeza, an art exhibition by visual artist Suzanna Missenbeger and more. The festival also has something for the grown-ups. At 1 p.m. don’t miss the launch of White Rum and Coconut Water, a new book of prose and poetry by Dr Natalie Corthesy. The book launch features readings by the iconic Fae Ellington and Fabian Thomas and takes place inside chic bistro F&B Downtown. Creative patrons can also sign up for the Open Mic segment hosted by DJ Fenix, where new talent will take the stage.

Headlining the festival is young musician Yeza who hails from Bull Bay, St Thomas. She is no stranger to the scene, having collaborated with several noteworthy artistes and producers including Sizzla Kalonji, Bobby Digital, Rory Stone Love, Monkey Marc, Blvk Hero, Turbulence, Tuff Like Iron and Sarangetti Music. Yeza embodies a modern-day Reggae Roots Empress and is dubbed by many as the “Lyrical Lioness” and “Rebel Empress”, due to her effortless melodies, strong stage presence and versatility.

This year’s edition will take place on Sunday at Water Lane and Church Street in downtown Kingston, with parking available in the KSAMC’s Duke Street multistorey parking lot. Tours of the murals, National Gallery of Jamaica and the IOJ’s National Museum will be available and the festival will feature performances by some of Jamaica’s most talented young artistes, as well as artisans that highlight the diversity and richness of Jamaican culture. The festival is free and open to the public, and is expected to attract a large and diverse audience.

The Youth in Arts Artwalk Festival is an important annual event that provides young creatives with opportunities to develop their artistic skills, connect with other artists, and gain exposure to the wider arts community. It is also an important platform for promoting the cultural and creative industries, which play a vital role in income generation and job creation for youth in Jamaica and around the world.

To register for tours visit: www.kingstoncreative.org/tours.