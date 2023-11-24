Gov't accused of ignoring the rights of disabled people in purchase of new buses

The Opposition People's National Party has condemned the Government for what it says is the "blatant disregard" for the needs of persons with disabilities, highlighted by the recent purchase of 100 standard buses.

Opposition Spokesperson on Labour and Social Security, Dr Angela Brown Burke, said the Government's action represents a direct violation of the rights of persons living with disabilities.

She pointed out in a media release on Friday that the UN Declaration on the Rights of Disabled Persons clearly emphasises the right of persons with disabilities to accessibility in all aspects of life, including transportation.

"This oversight, reflected in the acquisition of buses without due consideration for the needs of persons with disabilities, not only contradicts international commitments but also represents a direct violation of the rights of persons living with disabilities," she said.

Brown Burke is demanding that the Government rectify the oversight immediately and make a commitment that the next fleet of buses to be imported will be configured to adequately accommodate persons with disabilities.

She said this should include the provision of wheelchair ramps, priority seating, and other necessary features to ensure that persons with disabilities are not disenfranchised from accessing public transportation.

“We will be closely monitoring the government's response to this issue and will continue to advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities in all aspects of public life. The Time is now for a Jamaican Government that upholds its duty to safeguard the rights of all citizens excluding none” said Brown Burke.

